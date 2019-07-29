What’s coming next?

I really should post more often!

It’s been a while since I released something new (February! The Dustfall conclusion and a series re-launch), so I figured some folks may be curious as to what I’m up to.

Well, I started a new horror series, which is coming along nicely but will be a while before it’s ready to be released, and I also made a start on a new zombie series (not co-authored this time), – though this is in very early stages of rough draft and will also be a while, and yes, before anyone asks, the next Diary of the Displaced book is part written and not forgotten, but as usual that series is incredibly hard to write, so more waiting there! (Sorry!)

But, what I’m excited about is how popular the Thrown Away series was when i wrote it, and the sudden surge in interest now that there’s a compiled full series version. This got me thinking. I wrote the original first part as a standalone short story, then expanded it to a series of novellas when people started asking for more, and I found it to be the most enjoyable tale I’ve ever written.

I left the series at a conclusion that was complete for that story arc, but left a few openings for coming back to it at some point.

I didn’t expect to come back to it quite this quickly!

At the moment the first three novellas in series 2 are draft written, but need a lot of work, and I’ve got notes for the whole series. I’ve put everything else aside for now and I’m concentrating on just this, so hopefully I can get this done in a couple of months and launch the series while the interest is still there!

I look forward to hearing what you book fiends have to say about series two!