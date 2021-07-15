AlterLight 1

Thrown Away Book 1 - In a Fallen World

ARISEN, Book One - Fortress Britain

Dustfall (Complete Series)

AlterLight 1

Jake Adler was only supposed to be in hospital for a few days to have his appendix removed, then he was should have been home, recovering, and ready to go back to work at the burger restaurant in a couple of weeks. It should have been that simple, but things didn’t turn out that way.

Thrown Away Book 1 - In a Fallen World

A post-apocalyptic survival saga that drags the reader, kicking and screaming, on a journey through a world hundreds of years after civilization fell. Long after the world has died, one man goes on a journey to save a single soul and ends up changing the lives of countless others

ARISEN, Book One - Fortress Britain

When the Zombie Apocalypse came, one country had shut down its borders in response to a major terrorist attack. Now Fortress Britain is the last bastion of the living – with 50 million beleaguered survivors facing down a world of 7 billion animated corpses.

Dustfall (Complete Series)

The Entire post-apocalyptic series in one download! In a ravaged tribe on the edge of humanity, the suspicious death of a chief thrusts a man into a dark realm for which he is unprepared.

NEWS

The Calling of Wolves (Alterlight 2) release

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The second book in a supernatural mystery series! After following an article that the ghost Larry has spotted in the local newspaper, Jake finds himself out on his own and on the trail of a series of disappearances stretching back for over a hundred years. But the deeper he delves, the more complicated and dangerous…

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Where The Lost Go (Alterlight 1) released!

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AVAILABLE ON AMAZON The first book in a new supernatural mystery series by the author of Thrown Away, Diary of the Displaced, Arisen, and Dustfall. Jake Adler was only supposed to be in hospital for a few days to have his appendix removed, then he was should have been home, recovering, and ready to go…

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Thrown Away Series 2 Part 4 “From Ashes” Released

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AVAILABLE ON AMAZON! With the raiders now swarming over the city, and the imminent threat of not one, but two things that could be far worse, Jack finds himself with a tough decision to make.Ryan on the other hand has hit a blank with the search for the case, though there are still clues if…

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Dustfall Geography

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So I’ve seen bunch of posts in various places talking about where the real locations are in the Dustfall series, and thought, “Hey, we did all that planning back when we started and I remember scanning google maps and using the travel feature to map out the different locations. Places like the Mall that the…

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