Worldbuilding the Whispering Coast

I was a role-player (mostly d&d) for a long time, even though in the last decade I’ve not really found the time to do it, and loved nothing much more than building new worlds to run games in. Part of that was always the world map. In the old days I just used to draw everything with pencil and paper, and photocopy (oh the old days!) it to hand out to the players, but now…oh now we have some of the most awesome tools.

Today for a few hours I finally got round to playing around with something called Wonderdraft, which is a relatively new player in the map-making software “genre”. I’ve tried numerous different programs in the past, and although some were very impressive they had far too big a learning curve for me to be able to use them – mainly because I just couldn’t spend weeks learning something.

Well I’ve only been playing with Wonderdraft this afternoon after I finished my writing time and already I have a basis for the Whispering Coast world! I have a couple of gripes about the program. it needs layers and multiple editing /grouping of items and the label style changing is weird (you have to select a different style THEN the one you want before it will actually change it to the one you want), but since the program is being constantly developed it’s looking promising. The other thing is the lack of decent colour set by default. i had to buy a 3rd party theme to get a load of colours to use without making them all myself. But hey, small gripes.

I used Affinity designer (I use this for cover design) a couple of years ago to layout a basic shape for the world, but all the painting, forests, mountains and such all happened today in just a couple of hour…what do you think?

The main area for the early books. I love how the program lets you paint the land in colours very easily.

And a rough outline map for the whole Known world including the above section. As you can see there are four quarters in the form of continents, thought he bottom left continent is split in two.