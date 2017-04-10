Thrown Away 6 is OUT!

It’s been a long time coming, but I also got back to writing the final parts of Thrown Away!

Part 6 is available now –

Part 7 will be coming very soon! It was going to be 8 parts, but I decided to wrap it all in to one final part rather than two more. The last one will just be longer.

Thrown Away 6 (What Lies Ahead)

The Thrown Away post-apocalyptic saga continues…

After Jack helped the Junkers find the ancient tech they needed so urgently, he thought that he was done with them.

But the tech was only the beginning.

Now they’re asking for his help again.

Except this task is far more dangerous than just searching ruins.

This time, he is asked to go back to the very place he had only just escaped, and deep into the heart of The Facility, on a mission that could mean death for him if it doesn’t go well, but freedom for thousands – including Ryan – if it succeeds.

