Thrown Away 5 “What Lies Below” is out!

Thanks to everyone for being patient waiting for this!

The Thrown Away post-apocalyptic saga continues…

Jack is surprised when his imprisonment at the hands of the Junkers is cut short. Instead of keeping him locked up, as he expected them to do for a long time, they offer him a job.

The job means hunting down something that they haven’t been able to find and they believe he, with his talent for locating things, is what they need.

But the item they want him to recover is tech from the old world. What do the junkers need it for? What are the motivations of their strange leader? Is it dangerous? Maybe some things are best left hidden?





And if you haven’t read the story so far you can start here…

Thrown Away (In a Fallen World)

AMAZON.COM – AMAZON.CO.UK

No one knows how the world died.

They only know that it happened centuries ago.

Among the remnants of mankind – the people that live and die scavenging in the ruins – it is thought that the strangers who live behind the barrier, inside their protected city, may still hold that secret.

But no one taken by the hunters from the city ever comes back.

For Jack Avery, living among the ruins of the outer zone and scavenging to survive is not the worst of nightmares. Something haunts him far more than any hunter patrol. In one short moment, two years before, something happened that changed him. This story is about his journey through the apocalypse, but also through his own regrets and doubts.

Are there second chances?

Can Jack find the answer to his torment

among the shattered ruins of the past?

Like this: Like Loading...