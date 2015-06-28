Thrown Away 4 – Reconditioned Is available NOW!

The post-apocalyptic saga continues…

In a turn of events that he never expected, Jack is on the run and deep into the junklands.

Thrust into a place that is alien to him, he follows the trail of the junkers and is forced to live day by day once more and hide at night.

Answers. That is what drives him. And the continued search for Ryan.

AMAZON.COM – AMAZON.CO.UK

ALSO AVAILABLE ON KINDLE UNLIMITED NOTE: this is a serial novel/saga and will be released in parts as they are written. For those of you who don’t like your fiction in episodes there will be Omnibus editions when there are enough episodes to warrant them.

Like this: Like Loading...