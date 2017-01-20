The state of things

I’ve had a lot of folks ask if I’ve abandoned some stories that are currently unfinished, such as Diary of the Displaced, Thrown Away, Last to Fall, etc.

For the record. Arisen is the only series I no longer write – Michael Stephen Fuchs is finishing that.

I’ve been busy with Dustfall 3, and because it’s co-written I have an obligation to keep up with J.Thorn on that. So it’s taken priority and other projects are delayed (some of them by quite a bit of time! Sorry!).

NONE of the other series are abandoned. They will all be finished.

I also have ideas for a new projects – far too many ideas – but will hold off on starting them until I finish some of the current ones. That’s my problem, see. Too many ideas demanding to be written. Thrown Away episodes 6-8 are finished in draft but need editing – then it’s done. It’s possible I may write other tales in that setting, but I’m not going to promise on that. Last To Fall 2 is half-written in draft. There will be 4 novellas in that series, so 3 more to come. Diary of the Displaced 5 is partly written, in draft. Each book in that series comes as it does, when it chooses to, and I have a feeling the story is not even close to being finished. You’ll get a new one soon, but there’s no point asking when that tale will come to an end because I’ve no clue! It could be book 6, or it could be book 25. Who knows? I won’t until the end presents itself.

