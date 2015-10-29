Other stuff to read

Here is a quick list of other books that may interest you. Some are zombie apocalypse, some are survival apocalypse, others are just different. A few of these are very popular and I’d be surprised if you haven’t read them anyway!
There is also a “best zombie books” list on goodreads –
https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/933.Zombies_
(BTW the Arisen books are in that list if you feel inclined to vote on them.)
I Am Legend – Richard Matheson
Max Brooks – World War Z
Stephen King – The Stand
Robert R McCammon – Swan Song
Hugh Howie – Wool (Post Apocalypse Survival)
Hugh Howie – I, Zombie (told from the point of view of the zombies – be warned it’s pretty icky in places)
Carrie Ryan – Forest of Hands and Teeth (Zombie apocalypse but also YA romance, so be warned)
Justin Chronin – The Passage (Non-zombie apocalypse – but damn good)
Brian Keene – The Rising/City of the Dead/Dead Sea/Ghoul
David Moody – Autumn Series / Hater Series
Rats/Lair/Domain – James Herbert (No zombies, just lots and lots of rats. Lots of them)
I haven’t read these, but they are popular –
Joe Nobody – Holding their Own (Post Apocalypse Survival Series)
J W Vohs – Zombie Crusade Series
John O Brien – A New World Series
J L Bourne – Day by Day Armageddon
James Cook – Surviving the Dead series
David McAfee – Bachiyr (Vampire series)
Stephen Knight – The Rising Dead
Robert Kirkman – The Walking Dead – Rise of the Governor
D J Molles – The Remaining Series
Mira Grant – Newsflesh Series
Z A Recht – Morningstar Series