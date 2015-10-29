Other stuff to read

Here is a quick list of other books that may interest you. Some are zombie apocalypse, some are survival apocalypse, others are just different. A few of these are very popular and I’d be surprised if you haven’t read them anyway!

There is also a “best zombie books” list on goodreads –

https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/933.Zombies_

(BTW the Arisen books are in that list if you feel inclined to vote on them.)

I Am Legend – Richard Matheson

Max Brooks – World War Z

Stephen King – The Stand

Robert R McCammon – Swan Song

Hugh Howie – Wool (Post Apocalypse Survival)

Hugh Howie – I, Zombie (told from the point of view of the zombies – be warned it’s pretty icky in places)

Carrie Ryan – Forest of Hands and Teeth (Zombie apocalypse but also YA romance, so be warned)

Justin Chronin – The Passage (Non-zombie apocalypse – but damn good)

Brian Keene – The Rising/City of the Dead/Dead Sea/Ghoul

David Moody – Autumn Series / Hater Series

Rats/Lair/Domain – James Herbert (No zombies, just lots and lots of rats. Lots of them)

I haven’t read these, but they are popular –

Joe Nobody – Holding their Own (Post Apocalypse Survival Series)

J W Vohs – Zombie Crusade Series

John O Brien – A New World Series

J L Bourne – Day by Day Armageddon

James Cook – Surviving the Dead series

David McAfee – Bachiyr (Vampire series)

Stephen Knight – The Rising Dead

Robert Kirkman – The Walking Dead – Rise of the Governor

D J Molles – The Remaining Series

Mira Grant – Newsflesh Series

Z A Recht – Morningstar Series

