New paperback copies!

2015-07-01 14.40.02Even though I do most of my reading on my phone or my Kindle Fire I still love collecting paperbacks. Now, though, it’s my own paperbacks that seem to be filling my shelves. I always order a copy or two when I do a new book or change the cover of an older one.

This batch includes the new ThrownAway episode chapbooks and the latest Arisen books (7+8). And, of course, my re-designed Diary of the Displaced books and omnibus in their super-slick matt cover. For anyone using Createspace, always, always always choose matt covers!

