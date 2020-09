Call of the Exiles (Fable of the Whispering Coast Book 1) – now Available on Amazon

With a new cover!

So, the Call of Exiles now has a brand new cover, and I have not one, but two sequels coming up for you soon! This new series kinda had to take a sideline while I finished Diary of the Displaced, and as soon as the second Thrown Away series is complete I’ll be diving back into my fantasy epic.

And covers for the two sequels coming soon,..