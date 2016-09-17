Dustfall, Book Two – The Parting of Ways – Available now!

Dustfall, Book Two – The Parting of Ways – Available now!

dustfallthepartingofways-2

www.amazon.co.ukwww.amazon.com

“With every light comes a shadow.” – Dustfall

The saga continues…

When Gaston splits the tribe and convinces Seren to join him, Jonah must lead the remaining Elk despite the constant threats on the road to Eliz. But all is not what it seems in the land of the winter ruins. Invaders from the north have secretly traveled south as well, forcing Jonah to risk everything to save his clan and his family.

From bestselling authors J. Thorn and Glynn James comes Dustfall, a new post-apocalyptic series chronicling one man’s challenge and his epic quest to save what remains of humanity.

Blog Posts

No Comments Yet

Find me on Goodreads

Glynn James's books on Goodreads
Fortress Britain Fortress Britain (Arisen, #1)
reviews: 140
ratings: 2020 (avg rating 3.98)

Mogadishu of the Dead Mogadishu of the Dead (Arisen, #2)
reviews: 56
ratings: 1412 (avg rating 4.22)

Three Parts Dead Three Parts Dead (Arisen, #3)
reviews: 48
ratings: 1286 (avg rating 4.24)

Maximum Violence Maximum Violence (Arisen, #4)
reviews: 44
ratings: 1217 (avg rating 4.30)

Exodus Exodus (Arisen, #5)
reviews: 47
ratings: 1131 (avg rating 4.36)