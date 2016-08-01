Dustfall, Book One – Shadows of a Lost Age

Available now! – www.amazon.co.uk and www.amazon.com

Co-written with J.Thorn. Dustfall is a new post-apocalyptic series chronicling one man’s challenge and his epic quest to save what remains of humanity.

“With every light comes a shadow.” – Dustfall 

In a ravaged tribe on the edge of humanity, the suspicious death of a chief thrusts a man into a dark realm for which he is unprepared. When Jonah inherits leadership of the Elk Clan from his father, many in the old man’s inner circle question his son’s ability to lead the tribe to their winter shelter at the ruins of Eliz.
A dark stranger, a journey over hundreds of miles of dangerous highway and clashes with feral gangs will push Jonah to the edge.

