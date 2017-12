I’m very happy to announce that Dustfall 4 – Sons of the Lost – is now available!

“With every light comes a shadow.” – Dustfall

Book four of the Dustfall series. The saga continues…

The Valk swarm and the Cygoa assault the Elk in a violent attempt to wipe the T’Yun descendants from the land. Jonah must find his family and unite the clans as Seren returns with a technology that could decisively end the war.