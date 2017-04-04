Dustfall 1 – Audiobook Launch

Dustfall 1 is now available as an audiobook (on audible) from Podium Publishing.

Audible USA – Audible UK

“With every light comes a shadow.” – Dustfall

In a ravaged tribe on the edge of humanity, the suspicious death of a chief thrusts a man into a dark realm for which he is unprepared. When Jonah inherits leadership of the Elk Clan from his father, many in the old man’s inner circle question his son’s ability to lead the tribe to their winter shelter at the ruins of Eliz. A dark stranger, a journey over hundreds of miles of dangerous highway and clashes with feral gangs will push Jonah to the edge.

©2016 Glynn James and J. Thorn (P) 2017 Podium Publishing

