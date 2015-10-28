Diary of the Displaced book 4

I’m into my last editing/rewriting of the fourth book of the Displaced. After nearly three years away from this series I’ve managed to get back on it and write the next book. That’s so much longer than I intended, and far too long for me to be happy about it, but it will be finished and off to my editor soon and then out into the world it will go.

And then I’ll get onto book 5…

Of course I’m nervous about it. I think expectations are far higher than I can achieve, but I do like where I’ve taken it – finally. I’ve actually written the book three times, now, and not liked where it started. The other versions seemed to pick the story up much too soon, but oddly, with how it’s turning out, I’d written half of books 5 and 6.

I’m also preparing up for Nanowrimo, so something cool is going to happen there. I hope!

I’m not sure why I bother saying I’m doing Nanowrimo, though. Every month is a Nanowrimo month for me! I guess it’s because I’ve done it so many years in a row.

