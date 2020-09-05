Diary of the Displaced 6 – Thoughts.

I’ve no idea how many people are reading, or have read, any of the Displaced series. yes, I can see the download numbers (and it’s quite high!), but how many actually read the whole series has always been a bit of mystery to me.

It’s the most difficult series I’ve written, not just for plot, but for knowing where the characters were supposed to go because they always did go where they wanted to and never where I had planned. I gave up planning.

Just think of it. What reasons were there for Connor to even follow the path of his ancestors? The threat of death at almost every corner, the threat of finding answers you didn’t really want to know. There were numerous times I thought that I didn’t have good or entertaining enough answers to what early readers would come to expect, and it became a bit of problem. Until a few months ago, when the answer to how the series ended popped into my head while I was drinking a few pints at my local.

It dropped like a tonne of…time.

For those of you who have followed this series for the last decade…I hope the ending was worthy, and I thank you for staying with me all this time. Will I ever go back?…I don’t think I will be able to resist that, but to what extent…I don’t know. Maybe there is another novella or a short story or two or ten. I’ve no idea at this point. I know it will be awhile before I even consider it…I have other tales to tell if you have the time for me…I hope you do…but I expect that some day I’ll find the urge to write a little more in that world.

Until then, read only what grabs you, what really grabs you…what rocks your world even for just a few moments. Discard everything else. Life is so short that we shouldn’t waste time on things that don’t make us truly happy and entertain us for those moments, though at the same time life is the longest thing we will ever do.

Thank you all for coming with me on this ride. Now, I have another tale for you if you will give me your time… a fable of sorts. It’s a fable and it all starts in a place where you can stand on the sea-shore an hear the whispers of those who have long gone.

Come with me, if you will, to the Whispering Coast.

I’ll love you all even if you don’t, but if you decide to follow…

I will see you there.