Some news and a 99 cent offer for the holidays!

I’ve reduced the prices of several of my books for a short time for anyone who may have missed some titles and was looking for something to read over the holidays.The reduced books are listed below in between the news items! NEWS: Diary of the Displaced book 5

Progress! The book is now about 75% done. Mostly in terribly messy draft that will confuse the hell out of me when I get to editing, but a good chunk of it is clean. I’m quite excited about where this went, even if it has taken me ages to figure it out! Diary of the Displaced is reduced to 99 cents for a short time!



NEWS: Dustfall!

Dustfall book 4 is so close I can feel the release date approaching! This book is in the last edits stage. So we’re just weeks away from a release, maybe even for the holidays. I’ll keep you posted. Dustfall book 1 is reduced to 99 cents for a short time!



NEWS: Ye Olde Cover Reveal of Something New… This is something I'm dead excited about. While working on other stuff like the Displaced series and Dustfall, I've also been gradually stitching together something quite epic. I'm not sure how many of you are into fantasy stuff like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings, but I've always loved it and I've wanted to write in that genre for a long time but was waiting on a story to come that felt different enough but still faithful to fantasy. Well that time arrived this last year.

I’ve started some of it, and think I have the first two books close to rough draft, and I’m working on the third. I plan to release the series next year, probably early part of the year.

Best way to describe it? Think of Game of Thrones meets HP Lovecraft meets The Walking Dead.

What do you think of the new cover? It’s actually going to be the cover for the second book, rather than the first as it’s currently titled.

I think it’s pretty cool.

Let me know if a fantasy series with a dark horror twist interests you!