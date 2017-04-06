Dustfall 3 is OUT!

I’m very happy to announce that Dustfall 3 – The Baying of Wolves – is now live!

CLICK HERE TO GRAB IT!

“With every light comes a shadow.” – Dustfall

Book three of the Dustfall series. The saga continues…

A new and unexpected environmental threat has emerged, unleashing hordes of the primitive tunnel dwellers known as the Valk. Jonah must find a way to keep the Elk safe from new enemies while trying to outrun the Cygoa in a land of dwindling resources and constant death.

From bestselling authors J. Thorn and Glynn James comes Dustfall, a new post-apocalyptic series chronicling one man’s challenge and his epic quest to save what remains of humanity.

