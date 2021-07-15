The Calling of Wolves (Alterlight 2) release

The second book in a supernatural mystery series! After following an article that the ghost Larry has spotted in the local newspaper, Jake finds himself out on his own and on the trail of a series of disappearances stretching back for over a hundred years. But the deeper he delves, the more complicated and dangerous…
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Jake Adler was only supposed to be in hospital for a few days to have his appendix removed, then he was should have been home, recovering, and ready to go back to work at the burger restaurant in a couple of weeks. It should have been that simple, but things didn’t turn out that way.
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